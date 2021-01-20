Ottawa man to be charged after allegedly stealing Bobcat, trying to break into ‘several’ garages

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a Bobcat and using it to try to break into “several” residential garages.

According to a statement issued by the service Wednesday afternoon, officers were called just after 1 a.m. on Friday after the machine was taken from a construction site on Greensway Avenue near Vanier Parkway and Montreal Road.

Police said the vehicle “attempted to break into several homes’ garages [and] sheds.”

The statement said officers found the running Bobcat abandoned at a commercial building on Queen Mary Street near Vanier Parkway and Coventry Road, adding new packs of cigarettes and lotto tickets were found inside of it.

After reviewing surveillance video, police said officers identified a 40-year-old suspect.

The accused, Archie Trepanier, was in custody on another matter. The statement said it’s anticipated he’ll be charged with theft of a motor vehicle and multiple break-and-enter-related counts, four counts of mischief and damage to property over $5,000, three counts of failure to comply with a release order and a count of breaching probation.

Anyone with information about the break-ins was asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

