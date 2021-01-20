Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

One person arrested following overnight OPP operation in Simcoe, Ont.

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 20, 2021 12:51 pm
Police have arrested an individual after a lengthy operation at a home in Simcoe, Ont.
Police have arrested an individual after a lengthy operation at a home in Simcoe, Ont. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say they have taken one person into custody without incident after an overnight investigation in Simcoe, Ont.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says officers were called to a home on Stanley Street just after midnight Wednesday and remained on scene for several hours.

Sanchuk says at no point was there a threat to public safety in the town that is 80 km south of Hamilton.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, OPP confirmed that an arrest had been made.

Trending Stories

No details have been released regarding why police were called to the home, nor has any information been provided about the person who was arrested or the charges they face.

A number of roads in the town were closed for several hours, but they have since reopened.

Click to play video 'OPP investigating safety of pets after two separate incidents' OPP investigating safety of pets after two separate incidents
OPP investigating safety of pets after two separate incidents – Jan 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHamilton newsProvincial PoliceNorfolk County OPPsimcoepolice operationRoads closedsimcoe ont
Flyers
More weekly flyers