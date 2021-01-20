One person arrested following overnight OPP operation in Simcoe, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they have taken one person into custody without incident after an overnight investigation in Simcoe, Ont.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says officers were called to a home on Stanley Street just after midnight Wednesday and remained on scene for several hours.

Sanchuk says at no point was there a threat to public safety in the town that is 80 km south of Hamilton.

UPDATE – The #OPP have taken 1 person into custody without incident. All surrounding roadways have been reopened. Police would like to thank members of the community for their patience while officers dealt with this ongoing incident. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 20, 2021

In a tweet shortly before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, OPP confirmed that an arrest had been made.

No details have been released regarding why police were called to the home, nor has any information been provided about the person who was arrested or the charges they face.

A number of roads in the town were closed for several hours, but they have since reopened.

