Peterborough man reportedly passed out behind wheel charged with impaired driving: police

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident south of the city on Sunday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to Hayes Line in Cavan Monaghan Township after several motorists reported a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road. The vehicle’s engine was running and the driver was unresponsive, police said.

Officers determined the driver was impaired.

As a result of the investigation, John Desbiens, 49, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Desbiens was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 2, police said Wednesday.

