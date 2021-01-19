Fatal weekend house fire in Brantford was accidental, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford police say a house fire that killed a 58-year-old woman on Saturday has been deemed accidental.

A joint investigation from Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and Brantford fire prevention concluded on Monday at a residence on White Owl Crescent, the site of the blaze.

The deceased, who died from smoke inhalation, was the only person in the semi-detached home when the blaze broke out before 11:00 a.m. on Jan. 16.

The woman was removed from the home’s second-floor and rushed to Brantford General hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The home’s smoke detectors were working, according to the OFM.

