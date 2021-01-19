Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto stabbing of American man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say they have charged a 24-year-old man in the stabbing death of an American man in the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Read more: Suspect sought after American man killed in Toronto stabbing

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Midland Avenue, at around 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 13.

The victim was identified by police as 25-year-old Mohamed Jeylani from Minnesota. He was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

On Tuesday, police said they charged Guled Mohamad, of Toronto, with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement