Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Toronto stabbing of American man

Toronto police say they have charged a 24-year-old man in the stabbing death of an American man in the city’s first homicide of 2021.
Police and paramedics were called to an apartment building on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Midland Avenue, at around 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 13.
The victim was identified by police as 25-year-old Mohamed Jeylani from Minnesota. He was later pronounced dead in hospital, police said.
On Tuesday, police said they charged Guled Mohamad, of Toronto, with second-degree murder.
