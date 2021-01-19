Majority of Quebecers support government imposed curfew: poll

Send this page to someone via email

A majority of Quebecers support the new curfew that has confined them to their homes for the past 10 nights, according to a Léger poll.

However, the poll also finds that a third of Quebecers do not believe this measure will decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

Nearly 74 per cent of Quebecers agree with the curfew, while 19 per cent oppose it, according to the Léger poll released Tuesday.

Only 57 per cent of those surveyed believe that the measure will reduce contamination, while 32 per cent believe that the curfew will not produce the desired effect.

“From the start, regardless of the measure announced by the government (of Quebec), there is always roughly, or if not more than, three-quarters of Quebecers who agree with the measure,” said Léger’s Christian Bourque.

As for the smaller majority who believe in the effectiveness of the curfew, “there are still people to convince,” Bourque added, especially among young adults 18-34.

“It is only this age group that is a little against everything related to the curfew,” Bourque said. In this age group, 55 per cent support the measure and 33 per cent oppose it.

Only 26 per cent of all those surveyed say the curfew has had an impact on their daily lives. That number climbs to 45 per cent among the 18-34 age group.

Quebec is the only province to have imposed a curfew to control the pandemic.

Outside Quebec, 65 per cent of those surveyed would be in favour of a curfew.