Coronavirus: No new cases, 8 resolved for Peterborough area; 3 active outbreaks in region

Peterborough Public Health reports no new cases of COVID-19 and eight more resolved on Monday afternoon.

As a result, the number of overall cases remains at 481 and the number of active cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction dropped to 49 from 57, reported on Sunday. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The number of resolved cases is now at 426 — approximately 88.5 per cent. The data was posted to the health unit’s COVID tracker webpage around 4:05 p.m.

The region’s sixth death, two new outbreaks and 17 new cases were reported over the weekend.

Outbreaks remain active at:

Fairhaven long-term care Peterborough (declared Jan. 11 after a Westview 3 employee tested positive. No other cases).

Centennial Place long-term care in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan-Township (declared Sunday with one asymptomatic resident and one staff member with mild symptoms. Centennial Place administrator Debbie Look says the staff member had no direct interaction with that resident.)

Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield in Selwyn Township (declared Sunday, case details not available).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 17 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction, with 79 cases — 46 at long-term care homes.

Case data for Monday, Jan. 18. Peterborough Public Health

There have been five COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic was declared — two in April and three during an outbreak at Fairhaven in November.

The health unit also reports 115 close contacts as of Monday afternoon.

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Monday “less than 10” patients with COVID-19 are on inpatient units. Since the pandemic was declared, there have been 20 hospitalized cases, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The hospital also reported Monday “less than 10” non-COVID-19 patient transfers have come from other regions as a result of provincial directives.

According to the health unit, more than 40,750 people have been tested for the coronavirus — approximately one in four people in its jurisdiction.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those with no symptoms, or with mild symptoms, is held at the Northcrest Arena. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor are asked to contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

