Montreal man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of mother

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Monday in the weekend slaying of his mother.

Francis Normand’s 49-year-old mother died after she was found stabbed Sunday inside an apartment in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The victim has been identified in court documents as Francine Roux.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in upper body: Montreal police

She was transported to hospital in critical condition and was declared dead Sunday afternoon.

Normand was arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said Sunday the accused was sent for a psychological evaluation.

Advertisement