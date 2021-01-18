Menu

Crime

Montreal man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of mother

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 3:11 pm
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020.
Close-up of a light bar from a Montreal police car in Montreal, Que., Friday, November 13, 2020. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

A 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Monday in the weekend slaying of his mother.

Francis Normand’s 49-year-old mother died after she was found stabbed Sunday inside an apartment in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

The victim has been identified in court documents as Francine Roux.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in upper body: Montreal police

She was transported to hospital in critical condition and was declared dead Sunday afternoon.

Normand was arrested at the scene.

A police spokesman said Sunday the accused was sent for a psychological evaluation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Montreal Policemontreal stabbingPlateau-Mont-RoyalMontreal police investigationPlateauPlateau stabbingFrancine Roux
