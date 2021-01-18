Montreal man charged with second-degree murder in stabbing death of mother

A 23-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder Monday in the weekend slaying of his mother.
Francis Normand’s 49-year-old mother died after she was found stabbed Sunday inside an apartment in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
The victim has been identified in court documents as Francine Roux.
She was transported to hospital in critical condition and was declared dead Sunday afternoon.
Normand was arrested at the scene.
A police spokesman said Sunday the accused was sent for a psychological evaluation.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
