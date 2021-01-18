January 23 – Heart Fit Clinic

Send this page to someone via email

Heart Fit Clinic will be on Talk To The Experts this weekend – tune into 630 CHED this Saturday at 11:00am.

There is never a bad time to examine just where your health truly is. It’s time to contact the Heart Fit Clinic!

The Heart Fit Clinic uses advanced testing methods not found at your physicians office and helps get to the root cause of your issues.

Become the healthiest version of yourself!

Book your complimentary one-on-one consultation today by calling 780-733-1233.

Advertisement