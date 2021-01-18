Menu

Crime

Prohibited weapon, body armour, meth seized by Winnipeg police Sunday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 2:49 pm
Winnipeg police say two people are facing several charges after a firearms investigation.
Winnipeg police say two people are facing several charges after a firearms investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

An investigation into a known Winnipeg drug dealer led to the seizure of contraband, including a prohibited firearm, police said.

Police searched a location in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue on Sunday, leading to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a handgun, body armour, 3.4 grams of meth, drug packaging materials, $235 in cash and a cellular device.

Read more: Drug bust nets big meth, fentanyl haul for Winnipeg cops

Kain Cody Wagner, 30, is in custody facing firearms and drug charges, as well as two outstanding probation warrants.

The second suspect, a 25-year-old woman, faces similar charges and was released on an appearance notice.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets' Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets
Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020
