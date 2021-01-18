Prohibited weapon, body armour, meth seized by Winnipeg police Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation into a known Winnipeg drug dealer led to the seizure of contraband, including a prohibited firearm, police said.

Police searched a location in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue on Sunday, leading to the arrest of two people and the seizure of a handgun, body armour, 3.4 grams of meth, drug packaging materials, $235 in cash and a cellular device.

Kain Cody Wagner, 30, is in custody facing firearms and drug charges, as well as two outstanding probation warrants.

The second suspect, a 25-year-old woman, faces similar charges and was released on an appearance notice.

3:23 Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets Winnipeg Police on taking illegal guns off city streets – Nov 6, 2020

Advertisement