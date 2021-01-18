Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 2 at large after snowmobiles fall through ice on local lakes in Midland, Ont., area

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 12:44 pm
The OPP's underwater search and rescue unit is in Midland, Ont., searching for two outstanding snowmobile riders.
The OPP's underwater search and rescue unit is in Midland, Ont., searching for two outstanding snowmobile riders. Twitter/OPP Central

One person has died and two are still at large after snowmobiles fell through ice on local lakes in two separate incidents in the Midland, Ont., area, an OPP spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

In the first incident, the lone snowmobile operator was found and sent to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, OPP Const. Iryna Nebogatova said in a video on Twitter.

“The second incident of snowmobilers falling through ice is still ongoing,” she said. “We’re in Midland today. Our underwater search and rescue unit is actively involved in locating the outstanding riders.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nebogatova said this winter has been mild, which makes riding snowmobiles on ice “extremely dangerous and unpredictable.”

Trending Stories

Read more: More than 35,000 cigarettes seized following traffic stop in Midland, Ont.

“To avoid tragedies such as these ones, we urge everyone to be extremely cautious and remember that no ice is safe ice,” she added.

The OPP helicopter is on scene helping with the search to find the two outstanding parties.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MidlandSouthern Georgian Bay OPPMidland newsSnowmobilesSnowmobile AccidentGeorgian Bay snowmobile accidentsMidland snowmobile accident
Flyers
More weekly flyers