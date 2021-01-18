1 dead, 2 at large after snowmobiles fall through ice on local lakes in Midland, Ont., area

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died and two are still at large after snowmobiles fell through ice on local lakes in two separate incidents in the Midland, Ont., area, an OPP spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

In the first incident, the lone snowmobile operator was found and sent to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, OPP Const. Iryna Nebogatova said in a video on Twitter.

“The second incident of snowmobilers falling through ice is still ongoing,” she said. “We’re in Midland today. Our underwater search and rescue unit is actively involved in locating the outstanding riders.”

Nebogatova said this winter has been mild, which makes riding snowmobiles on ice “extremely dangerous and unpredictable.”

“To avoid tragedies such as these ones, we urge everyone to be extremely cautious and remember that no ice is safe ice,” she added.

The OPP helicopter is on scene helping with the search to find the two outstanding parties.