Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Sudbury, Ont., elementary class sent home following COVID-19 case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2021 10:28 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Critically ill patients flown to other regions due to ICU bed shortage' Coronavirus: Critically ill patients flown to other regions due to ICU bed shortage
Ontario is grappling with more than 400 COVID-positive patients in intensive care units. The hardest hit area is Toronto. Doctors are concerned the province could be at full capacity by February. As Morganne Campbell reports, some patients are being flown out of the GTA due to current strain.

SUDBURY, Ont. — A class has been sent home from a Sudbury, Ont., elementary school following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Parents of a senior kindergarten/Grade 1 class at St. David’s Catholic elementary school were told their children should stay home.

Read more: Some northern Ontario schools extend remote learning as COVID-19 cases rise

Director of Education Joanne Benard says in a letter issued to parents on Sunday that the person with the confirmed case of the novel coronavirus is self-isolating.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She says public health officials will notify the parents of anyone considered a close contact.

Trending Stories

Benard also says all students in the class should self-isolate until Jan. 29 and get tested for the virus as soon as possible.

Story continues below advertisement

She says “it’s understandable that this situation may make caregivers anxious” and says parents of children in other classes should notify the school if they choose to keep their youngsters at home.

Click to play video 'Stay at Home' Stay at Home
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSudburySudbury coronavirusSudbury COVID-19Sudbury elementary school COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers