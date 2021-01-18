Sudbury, Ont., elementary class sent home following COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

SUDBURY, Ont. — A class has been sent home from a Sudbury, Ont., elementary school following a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Parents of a senior kindergarten/Grade 1 class at St. David’s Catholic elementary school were told their children should stay home.

Director of Education Joanne Benard says in a letter issued to parents on Sunday that the person with the confirmed case of the novel coronavirus is self-isolating.

She says public health officials will notify the parents of anyone considered a close contact.

Benard also says all students in the class should self-isolate until Jan. 29 and get tested for the virus as soon as possible.

She says “it’s understandable that this situation may make caregivers anxious” and says parents of children in other classes should notify the school if they choose to keep their youngsters at home.