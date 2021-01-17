Man in serious condition after downtown Calgary stabbing

Calgary police said a man was sent to hospital Saturday night after a stabbing downtown.
Police said the violent incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at 7 Avenue and 8 Street SW outside a Circle K convenience store.
The victim reportedly chased the offender after being stabbed but did not catch him, according to police.
Emergency Medical Services said the victim – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police said the stabbing was targeted and related to the drug trade.
The suspect is believed to be a man in his mid 20s, according to police.
