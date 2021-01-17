Menu

Crime

Man in serious condition after downtown Calgary stabbing

By Slav Kornik Global News
Calgary police investigate after a downtown stabbing sent a man to hospital, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Calgary police investigate after a downtown stabbing sent a man to hospital, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.

Calgary police said a man was sent to hospital Saturday night after a stabbing downtown.

Police said the violent incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at 7 Avenue and 8 Street SW outside a Circle K convenience store.

READ MORE: Police seek suspect in possibly random stabbing in Calgary fast food restaurant

The victim reportedly chased the offender after being stabbed but did not catch him, according to police.

Emergency Medical Services said the victim – a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate Forest Lawn stabbing

Police said the stabbing was targeted and related to the drug trade.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his mid 20s, according to police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
