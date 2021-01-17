15-year-old girl missing in Winnipeg: Police

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Natalia Warner was last seen on Jan. 8 in the East Elmwood area of the city.

Warner is described as five-feet-six-inches tall, 130 pounds, with a slim build, medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

She also wears pink-framed glasses and police say she was last seen wearing a red winter jacket, a grey hooded sweater, grey sweat pants, black boots with flowers on them and a black toque.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

