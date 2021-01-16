Menu

Environment

Ice climber seriously injured in Alberta Rockies

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 3:30 pm
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter.
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News

An ice climber was rescued in Alberta Friday afternoon but not before suffering serious injuries.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said police received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a fallen ice climber who was in need of help.

The 28-year-old man was found at the south end of Abraham Lake, Alta. — about 130 kilometres west of Rocky Mountain House — after reportedly falling about 12 metres, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: 1 dead after climbing accident on Crowsnest Mountain

The man was long line rescued by Alstrom Helicopters, with the help of Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, police said.

The man was then taken to a Calgary hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

READ MORE: Calgary ice climber dies after fall in Banff National Park

RCMP said the man serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Click to play video 'Area near Field, B.C., where ice climber was killed by avalanche closed for blasting' Area near Field, B.C., where ice climber was killed by avalanche closed for blasting
Area near Field, B.C., where ice climber was killed by avalanche closed for blasting – Mar 13, 2019
