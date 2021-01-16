Ice climber seriously injured in Alberta Rockies

Send this page to someone via email

An ice climber was rescued in Alberta Friday afternoon but not before suffering serious injuries.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said police received a call around 2:30 p.m. about a fallen ice climber who was in need of help.

The 28-year-old man was found at the south end of Abraham Lake, Alta. — about 130 kilometres west of Rocky Mountain House — after reportedly falling about 12 metres, according to RCMP.

The man was long line rescued by Alstrom Helicopters, with the help of Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, police said.

The man was then taken to a Calgary hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

RCMP said the man serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

