Body of 69-year-old missing canoeist found off southwestern Nova Scotia: RCMP

RCMP say the body of a canoeist who was reported missing this week off the southwest coast of Nova Scotia has been found.

Police say the 69-year-old man’s body was discovered in the water by fishermen near the area where the canoe was found on Wednesday off Morris Island.

They say the death is not believed to be suspicious.

The search for the missing man began Tuesday after another body was discovered along the shoreline.

RCMP previously said they believed both people had been travelling together.

The Mounties say their investigation is continuing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2021.