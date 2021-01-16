Quebec reports 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths as hospitalizations decline

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 2,225 new COVID-19 cases and 67 further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations dropped for a second day, this time by 22 for a total of 1,474 patients, with four fewer patients in intensive care for a total of 227.

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted that all Quebecers need to continue to follow public health rules to ensure cases and hospitalizations go down.

The province’s Health Department reported 2,430 more recoveries, for a total of 210,364.

Quebec currently has 21,640 active cases.

The province has now reported 240,970 confirmed infections and 9,005 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

