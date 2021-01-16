Menu

Health

Quebec reports 2,225 new COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths as hospitalizations decline

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 12:26 pm
Quebec is reporting 2,225 new COVID-19 cases and 67 further deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations dropped for a second day, this time by 22 for a total of 1,474 patients, with four fewer patients in intensive care for a total of 227.

Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted that all Quebecers need to continue to follow public health rules to ensure cases and hospitalizations go down.

READ MORE: Prime minister pleads with Canadians not to travel abroad, people do it anyway

Trending Stories

The province’s Health Department reported 2,430 more recoveries, for a total of 210,364.

Quebec currently has 21,640 active cases.

The province has now reported 240,970 confirmed infections and 9,005 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

