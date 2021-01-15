Coronavirus: 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 86 new cases announced for Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Two more deaths related to COVID-19, along with 86 new cases of coronavirus, were announced for the Interior Health region on Friday afternoon.

Both deaths were in long-term care, said Interior Health, at Heritage Square in Vernon.

Including Friday’s announcement, the region’s COVID-19 death total since the pandemic began is now at 46.

Of those, data from Interior Health says 31 were at long-term care homes in the Okanagan, including seven at Heritage Square.

“Sadly, Interior Health is finishing the week by reporting that another two people have died due to COVID-19,” Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said in a press release.

“As COVID-19 cases rise throughout the Southern Interior, we must redouble our efforts to prevent ongoing spread in the community.

“It is so important to follow the public health guidance that helps keep you and your loved ones safe from COVID-19: keep to your household bubble, stay home when you are sick, practise physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands often.”

In one social media post, a well-known B.C. singer, Darby Mills of the Headpins, announced that her father had died from COVID-19.

Below are the updated outbreak numbers for long-term care homes in the Okanagan.

Mountainview Village long-term care in Kelowna: 16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff) with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

16 cases (8 residents, 8 staff) with two deaths connected to this outbreak. McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver: 78 cases (55 residents, 23 staff) with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak.

78 cases (55 residents, 23 staff) with 17 deaths connected to this outbreak. Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver: 28 cases (21 residents, 7 staff) with one death linked to this outbreak.

28 cases (21 residents, 7 staff) with one death linked to this outbreak. Village by the Station long-term care in Penticton: 10 cases (5 residents, 5 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak.

10 cases (5 residents, 5 staff) with one death connected to this outbreak. Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon: 25 cases (12 residents, 13 staff) with one death linked to this outbreak.

25 cases (12 residents, 13 staff) with one death linked to this outbreak. Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon: 58 cases (44 residents, 14 staff) with seven deaths connected to this outbreak.

58 cases (44 residents, 14 staff) with seven deaths connected to this outbreak. Noric House long-term care in Vernon: 40 cases (24 residents, 16 staff).

40 cases (24 residents, 16 staff). Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna: 46 cases (41 residents, 5 staff) with two deaths connected to this outbreak.

Friday’s data pushed the total number of cases in the Interior Health region over the 5,000 mark, to 5,056, with 4,012 having recovered.

There are 34 people in hospital, including nine in critical care, along with 992 active cases.

To view the B.C. CDC’s daily online dashboard regarding COVID-19 data, click here.