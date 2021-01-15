Two Kelowna men arrested, one in custody, following home-invasion incident, say RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Kelowna men involved in an alleged home invasion last weekend have been arrested, with one of them in custody, say police.

According to Kelowna RCMP, Clayton Zeleniski, 50, and an unnamed 42-year-old man were arrested in relation to a home invasion along the 600 block of Webster Road last Saturday, Jan. 9.

Police say the two are now facing numerous charges.

An online court search revealed that Zeleniski — who has a lengthy criminal history and is currently in custody — is facing charges of breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and breach of a release order.

The other man was released, with police expecting him to appear in court at a later day.

Police say as a result of their investigation, they were present at a home along the 600 block of Gerstmar Road, but have now left that scene.

Kelowna RCMP say all findings will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge assessment, adding they believe there is no risk to the public.