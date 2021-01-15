Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in connection with 2 shoplifting incidents in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 5:11 pm
Police arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen items at the scene.
Police arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen items at the scene. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Orillia, Ont., on Wednesday and Thursday, OPP say.

On Wednesday at about 5 p.m., police say a man stole items from a Mississaga Street business and left the store. Officers searched the area for the man, whose identity was known, but didn’t locate him at that time.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver charged following crashes, assault in Orillia, Ont.

The next day, just before 3:30, officers received another call regarding the same man shoplifting from a Murphy Road business.

Again, the man had left the store before police arrival, but responding officers were able to find him nearby.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen items at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle crashes into ditch in Severn, Ont.

Gary Powell, 30, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories

Powell was held for a bail hearing on Jan. 15 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Click to play video 'OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station' OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station
OPP seek suspect following armed robbery at Kawartha Lakes gas station
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOrilliaOrillia OPPOrillia newsMississaga StreetMississaga Street OrilliaMurphy Road Orillia
Flyers
More weekly flyers