Man charged in connection with 2 shoplifting incidents in Orillia, Ont.

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with two shoplifting incidents in Orillia, Ont., on Wednesday and Thursday, OPP say.

On Wednesday at about 5 p.m., police say a man stole items from a Mississaga Street business and left the store. Officers searched the area for the man, whose identity was known, but didn’t locate him at that time.

The next day, just before 3:30, officers received another call regarding the same man shoplifting from a Murphy Road business.

Again, the man had left the store before police arrival, but responding officers were able to find him nearby.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen items at the scene.

Gary Powell, 30, from Orillia, was subsequently charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Powell was held for a bail hearing on Jan. 15 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

