First Leeds, Grenville, Lanark COVID-19 vaccines given to long-term care workers

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health unit said long-term care workers were the first from the region to receive COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.

All COVID-19 vaccines for the southeastern Ontario region, which includes the LGLDH catchment area, are being distributed through Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC), which received about 1,900 vaccinations on Monday. The first Kingston long-term care workers received vaccines Tuesday.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark long-term care staff that received vaccines Thursday are part of the province’s goal to get all willing staff, residents and essential caregivers in long-term care homes and higher-risk retirement homes vaccinated by Feb. 15.

“The health care workers were excited and grateful to be getting the vaccine to help protect themselves and the residents in their care,” the health unit said.

Mobile clinics run by the health unit will begin to visit local long-term care homes and higher-risk retirement homes over the next week.

“These mobile clinics will be delivered in partnership with our homes, Emergency Medical Services and healthcare partners who have offered to support COVID-19 vaccination distribution in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark,” the health unit said.

