Province to spend $4 million on security upgrades to Manitoba Housing properties

Manitoba is spending more than $4 million on security upgrades to a dozen Manitoba Housing properties, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Friday.

“We’ve noted over time that there is a need for enhanced security there, and we certainly want to provide that for these properties,” Squires said.

“There’s ongoing assessment in security needs at all Manitoba Housing locations, because we want to ensure all Manitobans have a safe place to live.”

The upgrades will include new high-resolution security cameras, intercoms for residents to speak with visitors, alarm systems, and swipe cards to replace keys, according to the minister.

Squires noted that while general security calls have actually decreased by 25 per cent over the last five years, reports of petty trespassing are on the rise.

Eleven of the properties are in Winnipeg, while one is in The Pas. They include:

366 Qu’Apelle Avenue

515 Elgin Avenue

22 Strauss Drive

53 and 55 Stadacona Street

388, 400, and 421 Kennedy Street

356 Young Street

475 Sargent Avenue

115 Clarke Street

1585 Notre Dame Avenue

The Pas: Northern View Lodge (203 Third Street West)

Squires expects the improvements will be finished before the end of March 2021.

Manitoba Housing owns and manages some 13,000 affordable and social housing units, and provides support to another 4,000 units managed by other organizations, according to the province.

