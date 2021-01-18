Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: big cool down this week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 18, 2021 2:15 pm
A big cool down surges into the Okanagan through the week.
A big cool down surges into the Okanagan through the week. SkyTracker Weather

Clearing skies return across the Okanagan on Monday with temperatures making their way up to 4 C in the afternoon.

Tuesday arrives with a sunny start before another wave of clouds rolls into the region as the mercury starts off the day around -4 C and then we remove the minus sign for the daytime high.

Another wave of clouds rolls into the Okanagan Tuesday afternoon.
Another wave of clouds rolls into the Okanagan Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Wednesday’s daytime high should crack the freezing mark by a few degrees once again under clearing skies with a slight chance of precipitation before partly-to-mostly cloudy skies linger through the rest of the week.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The big change will be arctic air that’s charging toward the region, dropping afternoon highs to the freezing mark Friday and below freezing Friday night and into the weekend.

The second to last weekend of January will stay cool with highs below freezing under a mix of sun and cloud.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowSunshineCloudBC weatherokanagan weatherCool Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers