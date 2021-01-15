OPP still searching for missing 54-year-old man last seen in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re continuing their search for a missing 54-year-old man who was last seen by his family in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on July 6, 2020.

Richard Kocik is described to be five-foot-eleven, 165 pounds, with shoulder-length salt and pepper hair, a goatee and a mustache. He also has a footprint tattooed on his left forearm, a heart tattooed on his left chest and a family crest tattoo on his left shoulder.

Investigators believe he may have travelled to the Greater Toronto Area.

OPP has used its aviation services, central region emergency response team, central region canine team, and central underwater search and recovery unit in attempts to locate Kocik. All attempts to find him have been unsuccessful thus far.

Police say Kocik’s family is “very concerned” for his well-being.

The investigation is ongoing under the Huronia West OPP’s crime unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

