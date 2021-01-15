Coronavirus: 10 new cases in Northumberland County; 6 active outbreaks for HKPR District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Northumberland County on Friday, according to the region’s health unit.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 691 cases overall for its jurisdiction, which includes 328 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 324 in Northumberland County and 39 in Haliburton County.

Of the 691 coronavirus cases, 62 are active: 35 in Northumberland, 26 in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County.

There were also eight more resolved cases reported Friday, increasing the overall total to 601 — approximately 88 per cent.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 41 COVID-19-related deaths: 36 deaths have been in the City of Kawartha — 28 associated with an outbreak last spring at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon and five in Northumberland County.

COVID-19 case data for Friday, Jan. 15 from the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit. HKPR District Health Unit

There were no new outbreaks reported Friday. There are six active outbreaks:

Tower of Hope in Port Hope (one resident, declared Jan. 13)

Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes (declared Jan. 9)

Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)

Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member; declared Jan. 8)

Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (one resident death, 11 other residents and two staff members; declared Dec. 31)

