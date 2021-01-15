Menu

Health

Harvest Meats recalls sausages on concerns they were undercooked

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2021 10:35 am
Harvest Meats has recalled a brand of Polish sausages sold in several provinces.
Harvest Meats has recalled a brand of Polish sausages sold in several provinces. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Harvest Meats is recalling a brand of Polish sausages due to undercooking that may make them unsafe to eat.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall affects customers in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

It covers Harvest brand Polish sausages in 675-gram packages with a March 15 best before date.

Customers are advised to throw away or return the product.

The agency says no illnesses have been reported.

A food safety investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Health Canada adds to growing list of recalled hand sanitizers' Health Canada adds to growing list of recalled hand sanitizers
Health Canada adds to growing list of recalled hand sanitizers – Oct 16, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
OntarioSaskatchewanAlbertaManitobaBritish ColumbiaCanadian Food Inspection AgencyNorthwest Territoriessausage recallHarvest MeatsPolish SausageUndercooked Sausage
