Crime

Arrest made following 2019 shooting incident in Burlington

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 14, 2021 10:47 am
Police in Burlington say an arrest has been made following a shooting in the summer of 2019.
An arrest has been made in connection with a 2019 shooting incident in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say they arrested a suspect after executing a search warrant on Wednesday in Stoney Creek. They charged a 25-year-old man with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say the arrest dates back to Aug. 10, 2019, when officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Maple Avenue at about 7:20 a.m.

Investigators say no one was struck or physically injured after suspects rang the doorbell at the Burlington residence and fired shots, before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

