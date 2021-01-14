Arrest made following 2019 shooting incident in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An arrest has been made in connection with a 2019 shooting incident in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police say they arrested a suspect after executing a search warrant on Wednesday in Stoney Creek. They charged a 25-year-old man with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

MORE LOCAL NEWS: 2 people rescued from house fire in Central Hamilton

Police say the arrest dates back to Aug. 10, 2019, when officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Maple Avenue at about 7:20 a.m.

Investigators say no one was struck or physically injured after suspects rang the doorbell at the Burlington residence and fired shots, before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Advertisement