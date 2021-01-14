Menu

Health

Quebec reports 2,132 new coronavirus cases, 64 additional deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 11:15 am
Click to play video 'The made-in-Quebec COVID-19 vaccine' The made-in-Quebec COVID-19 vaccine
Quebec City-based Medicago’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccine is homegrown in more ways than one – it’s made from plants.

Quebec is reporting 2,132 new cases and 64 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus pandemic Thursday.

Health authorities say 15 of those deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, while the others were retroactively added to the total. However, a death previously attributed to COVID-19 has been withdrawn from the tally.

The crisis has claimed the lives of 8,878 Quebecers since last March. The caseload has reached 236,827, while recoveries have topped 204,000.

Montreal 'once again the epicentre' of COVID-19 crisis as city adds hundreds of hospital beds

The province’s hospitalizations linked to the virus once again increased Thursday. There are 1,523 patients in total, a rise of seven from the previous day. Of them, one more is in intensive care, for a total of 230.

The latest testing data shows 36,402 tests were given Tuesday. So far, more than 5.3 million tests have been conducted.

Quebec did not provide information on the number of vaccinations carried out.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the province’s vaccination rollout Thursday afternoon. He will be joined by public health officials.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQuebec coronavirusQuebec COVID-19
