COVID-19: Outbreak over at Stewart Homes in Peterborough; 9 new cases for region

Peterborough Public Health reports both nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

There were also seven resolved cases, increasing the active cases to 53 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. The data was posted to the health unit’s COVID tracker webpage at 4:17 p.m.

An outbreak at Stewart Homes on Brealey Drive in Peterborough was also declared over on Wednesday. The home assists people with development disabilities.

Fairhaven long-term care on Dutton Road (a staff worker) was declared on Jan. 11.

Community Living Trent Highland’s Romaine St. residential home ( 14 cases total among residents and staff; declared Dec. 23, 2020)

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 455 cases reported by the health unit of which 397 are now resolved — approximately 87 per cent. There have been five deaths — three attributed to an outbreak at Fairhaven in November. Two other deaths occurred in April.

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Wednesday “less than 10” patients with COVID-19 are on inpatient units.

The health unit reports more than 40,200 people have been tested for the coronavirus — approximately one in four people in its jurisdiction.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Vaccine presentation

The health unit will be hosting an online presentation about the current status of COVID-19 vaccines and the local rollout. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15.

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra invites questions from the community in advance so she can try to address them during her presentation, which also includes a focus on the provincial vaccine rollout and an overview of approved vaccines in Canada.

To register and submit questions, visit this link.

For those unable to attend, the event will be posted on the health unit’s website.

