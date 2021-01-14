Okanagan weather: drier days return heading into the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The forecast for the Okanagan on Thursday will feature a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures climbing to a few degrees above the freezing mark.

The mercury, however, will dip to around -3 C overnight, as a wave of clouds pushes through Thursday night and lingers into Friday in some areas.

Following some lingering clouds in the morning, sunny breaks are expected for Friday, courtesy of an upper ridge building over the area, which should help push afternoon highs to around 4 C.

There is a slight chance of precipitation as clouds swing through Friday morning. SkyTracker Weather

It’ll be a sunny start to the weekend, though Saturday’s daytime high will reach just above the freezing mark as clouds roll back in.

The next frontal boundary is slated to slide through on Sunday, with some flurries or showers. But despite that, temperatures should still make it up to mid-single digits in the afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud are on the way to start the workweek with daytime highs staying above freezing.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

