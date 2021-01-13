Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Kyrie Wilson signs two year extension with club

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2021 5:02 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson, right, and Kyrie Wilson during practice for Sunday's CFL Grey Cup football game in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Willie Jefferson, right, and Kyrie Wilson during practice for Sunday's CFL Grey Cup football game in Calgary, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Kyrie Wilson to a two-year contract extension.

Wilson returns to the club for a fourth season.

The native of Fresno, Calif., started every game for the Bombers in their 2019 Grey Cup campaign. He had 63 defensive tackles, three sacks, one interception, five pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and three tackles for losses.

A three-year starter at Fresno State University, Wilson came to the Bombers in 2017 after signing with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueKyrie Wilson
