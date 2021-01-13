Menu

Canada

1 dead, 1 missing as search and rescue continues near Morris Island

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 8:44 am
A search and rescue helicopter is seen at CFB Trenton.
A search and rescue helicopter is seen at CFB Trenton. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

One person is dead and another is missing as a search and rescue operation near Morris Island continues Wednesday.

The RCMP notified Nova Scotia’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) on Tuesday at 2:24 p.m., that there was a missing person in the water.

A second person was found dead along the shoreline and is connected to the missing person, the JRCC confirmed.

A CH-149 Cormorant Helicopter and a CH-130 Hercules Aircraft from 14 Wing Greenwood were deployed to assist in the search.

CCGS Clarks Harbour, a PAL aircraft and the RCMP are also taking part, the JRCC confirmed.

