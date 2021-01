Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Toronto’s west end Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West at around 7 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the man was found on the road.

The spokesperson said they weren’t able to confirm if the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Advertisement