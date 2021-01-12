Interior Health creates new service for mental health and substance abuse

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has made it easier for people to access their community mental health and substance abuse supports, with a new phone number that can easily be remembered: 310-MHSU (6478).

The phone service was developed in response to feedback from the public, as people were asking for a more simple way to access community support.

The phone service is available for anyone within the Interior Health region.

The 310-MHSU phone service connects callers with Interior Health’s community mental health services.

The health authority says the new phone service will not replace existing mental health service numbers, acute or emergency services or for ‘The Interior Crisis Line’ (1-888-352-2273).

For those that need mental health support and are under the age of 19, visit B.C. Child and Youth Mental Health for resources.

For more information on MHSU services in Interior Health, click here.

