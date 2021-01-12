Peterborough man kicks, spits on officers during arrest: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing a number of charges including assaulting a police officer following an incident in the downtown area on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a George Street North home after a 22-year-old woman reported an unwanted man on the property.

The woman alleged the man had been sending her unwanted messages, police said.

Police say when officers arrived, the man started to leave in his vehicle but returned and refused to leave the area.

Officers attempted an arrest and the man allegedly kicked at officers and broke free and ran towards traffic in the area. He was quickly recaptured and while being searched, he allegedly spat on an officer.

Police located a bag of suspected drugs on the individual.

A 32-year-old man was charged with assaulting a police officer; assault with intent to resist arrest; criminal harassment — repeated communication; possession of a scheduled substance; and failure to leave a premise when directed.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

To protect the identity of the victim in this incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.

