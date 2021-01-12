30 pounds of cannabis, other drugs seized during RIDE program in Peterborough County

A Newmarket, Ont., man faces drug trafficking charges following a RIDE stop by Peterborough County OPP.
According to OPP, officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program on County Road 2 in Asphodel-Norwood Township when around 10:45 p.m. they stopped a vehicle.
Police allege the driver was found to be in possession of approximately 30 pounds of dried cannabis, 750 grams of cannabis/psilocybin edibles, $9,700 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.
Mohammad Rahmati, 24, of Newmarket, was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession for the purpose of distributing
- Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
- Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
- Driver failure to properly wear a seatbelt
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 17
