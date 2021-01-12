Menu

Crime

30 pounds of cannabis, other drugs seized during RIDE program in Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 12:05 pm
Peterborough County OPP seized cannabis and other drugs during a RIDE program in Norwood on Monday night.
A Newmarket, Ont., man faces drug trafficking charges following a RIDE stop by Peterborough County OPP.

According to OPP, officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program on County Road 2 in Asphodel-Norwood Township when around 10:45 p.m. they stopped a vehicle.

Police allege the driver was found to be in possession of approximately 30 pounds of dried cannabis, 750 grams of cannabis/psilocybin edibles, $9,700 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Mohammad Rahmati, 24, of Newmarket, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession for the purpose of distributing
  • Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • Driver failure to properly wear a seatbelt
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 17

