30 pounds of cannabis, other drugs seized during RIDE program in Peterborough County

A Newmarket, Ont., man faces drug trafficking charges following a RIDE stop by Peterborough County OPP.

According to OPP, officers were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere program on County Road 2 in Asphodel-Norwood Township when around 10:45 p.m. they stopped a vehicle.

Police allege the driver was found to be in possession of approximately 30 pounds of dried cannabis, 750 grams of cannabis/psilocybin edibles, $9,700 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Mohammad Rahmati, 24, of Newmarket, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession for the purpose of distributing

Possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

Driver failure to properly wear a seatbelt

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 17

