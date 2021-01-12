Coronavirus: 5 deaths, 79 new cases in London-Middlesex as province declares 2nd state of emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Five people have died and another 79 have tested positive for the coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday, as January’s ongoing case tally surpassed 1,100, and as the province declared a second state of emergency and issued a new stay-at-home order.

The update from the Middlesex-London Health Unit brings the region’s total case tally to 4,592, of which 3,155 people have recovered, an increase of 71 from the day before.

At least 132 people have died since the pandemic began, the health unit says.

The five deaths reported on Tuesday involved two women in their 80s and one woman in her 90s who were associated with a long-term care home, and a man and woman in their 80s who weren’t tied to a seniors’ facility.

Their deaths bring this month’s toll to at least 30, or about six short of the death toll for the whole of December 2020. The region has reported at least two COVID-19-related deaths per day for the last 10 days.

At the same time, January, which is several days away from being half over, has seen at least 1,144 cases, according to the health unit. December, the worst month for cases, recorded a total of 1,723.

Of the 79 new cases, health officials say three are still in the early stages of investigation and data will be made available about them with Wednesday’s update.

Of the 76 cases with available information, the health unit says 51 are from London while seven are from Strathroy-Caradoc, five are from Middlesex Centre, three are from Thames Centre and one is from Adelaide Metcalfe. Nine cases are pending a location.

As was the case on Monday, those infected skew younger. However, unlike Monday, nearly half of the new cases — 36 of the 76 with available data — involve people in their 20s.

Every other age bracket has fewer than 10 cases — five cases are aged 19 or younger, eight are in their 30s, nine are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, nine are in their 60s, five are in their 70s and two are 80 or older.

Local contact tracing efforts remain hampered by the deluge of cases in recent weeks. At least 66 of the 76 cases with associated data were still pending an exposure source. At least seven were due to close contact and three due to an outbreak.

According to the health unit, it took 262 days for the region to report its first 1,000 cases, and only nine days for it to record 1,000 cases between Dec. 29, 2020, and Jan. 6, 2021.

The region’s seven-day case average stands at 109.42, down slightly from 120.14 on Monday but about the same as it was on Friday. The seven-day average was 80.28 as of Dec. 31.

The 14-day average, meantime, stands at 106.92, down slightly from 108.14 on Monday. The 14-day average was 75.78 as of Dec. 31.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at around six per cent as of the week of Jan. 3, according to a modelling projection presentation released by the province on Tuesday. The rate is up from 5.3 the week prior and 3.7 the week before that.

It’s not clear yet how many people were tested that week. Those figures will be released by the health unit on Wednesday. Roughly 9,738 people were tested the week of Dec. 27, down from 11,188 the week before.

The region’s cumulative incidence rate is 904.2 per 100,000 people, compared to Ontario’s 1,474.1.

Middlesex Centre remains the hardest-hit area by the pandemic when it comes to caseload.

According to the health unit, the locale, which has only seen 210 cases since last March, has an incidence rate equivalent to 1,216.5 cases per 100,000 people due to its smaller population.

London, which has seen 3,959 cases in that same period, has an incidence rate of 990.4.

Elsewhere, Strathroy-Caradoc has posted 142 cases, Thames Centre 80, Lucan Biddulph 28, Southwest Middlesex 24, North Middlesex 23, Adelaide Metcalfe six and Newbury two. At least 42 cases are pending location data.

Hospitalizations

The number of COVID-19 inpatients has risen by one while the number of patients in critical or intensive care has risen by three.

London Health Sciences Centre reported Tuesday that 40 people with COVID-19 were in its care, with 15 in critical or intensive care.

At the same time, the organization said active staff cases have also increased by two to 29. It’s unclear how many staff cases in total have been reported since the pandemic began as LHSC has not made that figure available.

Meantime, no COVID-19 inpatients were reported to be in the care of St. Joseph’s hospital as of Tuesday, according to St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

However, at least 19 staff members are currently infected with the virus, including 12 due to an outbreak at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care. The outbreak has also infected 22 residents, of which two have since died.

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer for London Health Sciences Centre, noted that the two-dozen beds opened at Victoria Hospital in late November in the wake of admissions reductions at University Hospital have remained open.

“To help us continue to manage current internal and external capacity pressures, we are now working to open an additional 26 acute care beds at Victoria Hospital. This will provide additional capacity for COVID-19 patients,” Dukelow said.

The opening of the beds, he says, will be done in a phased approach, with 14 beds opening this week.

Dukelow added that LHSC continues to run nine of 15 operating rooms at University Hospital, or 60 per cent of normal capacity, while at Victoria Hospital, 14 of 19 operating rooms are in operation, or about 70 per cent — figures unchanged from last week.

“It would be the priority three and priority four cases that would be not scheduled,” he said of the procedures being impacted. “We haven’t been cancelling procedures because of the pandemic this week, just scheduling less.”

LHSC has taken in additional patients to help harder-hit regions, including from Windsor-Essex, Dukelow said.

“There’s ongoing conversations about the possible need for us to take more patients from Windsor,” he said.

“We’ve worked very hard to create a 15 per cent buffer in our capacity so we can respond both to local and regional as well as provincial surges.”

Institutional outbreaks

One new institutional outbreak has been declared in the region and one has been declared over.

The new outbreak was declared Monday at Elmwood Place and involves the entire facility. It’s not clear how many cases are tied to the outbreak.

Elsewhere, an outbreak at Victoria Hospital in D5-300 has been declared over as of Tuesday, according to LHSC. It comes a day after an outbreak in D7-200 was also declared over. Both outbreaks were tied to fewer than five patient and five staff cases and no deaths.

In addition to Elmwood Place, outbreaks also remain active at the following seniors’ facilities, declared on:

Jan. 10 at Queens Village (Memory Lane area)

Jan. 9 at Fox Hollow Retirement Residence (first floor)

Jan. 9 at Glendale Crossing (Lambeth, Westminster)

Jan. 8 at Chelsey Park Retirement Community (fifth floor)

Jan. 8 at Strathmere Lodge (Sydenham Meadows)

Jan. 5 at Oneida Long-Term Care Home (facility-wide)

Jan. 2 at Chelsey Park (Long-term Care – fifth floor, second floor)

Dec. 26 at Earls Court Village (third floor)

Dec. 26 at Extendicare (third floor, second floor)

Dec. 26 at Oakcrossing Retirement Living (second floor)

Dec. 23 at Middlesex Terrace (facility-wide)

Dec. 22 at Mount Hope Centre for Long-Term Care (SM1, MV4, MV5. Outbreaks in SM2 and SM3 were resolved Jan. 6. At least 22 residents and 12 staff are currently infected and two people have died.)

Dec. 8 at Country Terrace (facility-wide).

According to St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the outbreak at Mount Hope has been tied to cases involving at least 22 residents, two of whom have since died, and 12 staff members. Releasing such information is at the discretion of each facility.

One outbreak also remains active at Victoria Hospital, declared on Jan. 6 in B41 Antenatal. It’s tied to fewer than five patient and five staff cases. No deaths have been associated with the outbreak.

Since March, the region has seen at least 86 institutional outbreaks in London and Middlesex, including at least 62 at local seniors’ facilities.

The health unit says seniors’ facility outbreaks are linked to at least 312 resident cases — an increase of five from Monday — and 284 staff cases — an increase of six.

They’re also tied to at least 64 of the region’s 132 deaths.

Schools

No new school cases were reported Tuesday and none are currently active in the region, the health unit says.

At least 174 cases have been reported tied to schools and child-care centres in London and Middlesex during the pandemic so far.

Students in the region, and across southern Ontario, will stay in remote learning until at least Jan. 25.

Elementary school students in northern Ontario returned to in-class learning on Monday.

Vaccinations and testing

Coronavirus vaccine doses continue to be administered at the Western Fair District Agriplex, where health officials say some two-thirds of long-term staff in the region have been vaccinated.

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said vaccinations at long-term care homes were not underway.

One long-term care home had been completed on Monday and several more will be completed later this week, he said.

Just under 6,500 people had been vaccinated at the Agriplex vaccination clinic as of late Sunday, according to Dukelow.

The clinic is nearing its goal of completing 1,000 vaccinations per day, with 845 completed on Friday, Dukelow said.

Provincewide, some 133,553 doses had been administered as of Tuesday morning, with about 11,448 doses being administered per day. As the vaccine requires two doses a few weeks apart, only 6,046 total complete vaccinations have been recorded.

Ontario

Ontario is issuing an order requiring residents to stay at home starting Thursday, except for essential activities such as accessing health care or shopping for groceries.

Premier Doug Ford says he is also declaring another state of emergency effective immediately in response to surging COVID-19 infection rates.

The new measures also include restricting the hours of operation for non-essential retail stores such as hardware stores to between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The premier announced the restrictions shortly after the province released new projections that show the virus is on track to overwhelm Ontario’s health-care system.

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, one of the experts behind the projections, says that if the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at five per cent, Ontario will see more than 20,000 new cases a day by the middle of next month.

If the rate climbs to seven per cent, that means the province will see 40,000 new daily cases.

Ontario is reporting 2,903 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, including eight new cases of a variant from the United Kingdom.

The province also reported 41 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 837 new cases in Toronto and 545 in Peel Region.

York Region had 249 more cases and there were 246 new infections reported in the Niagara Region.

Elliott also says more than 44,800 tests have been completed since the last daily update.

Ontario is also reporting that 11,448 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered since its last daily update, with 133,553 total doses now administered.

A total of 222,023 Ontarians have tested positive for COVID-19, with 186,829 cases resolved and 5,053 deaths.

— This article will be updated with figures from neighbouring health units.

— With files from The Canadian Press

