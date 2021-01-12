Building gutted by fire in Edmonton’s southeast Monday

Editor’s note: This story originally said the fire occurred in west Edmonton, but it happened in the city’s southeast. We regret the error.
Fire crews are investigating what sparked a blaze in an industrial building in Edmonton’s southeast on Monday.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said they were called to the area of 71 Street and 70 Avenue at around 11 p.m.
It took firefighters almost two hours to get the fire under control.
EFRS said the building was empty at the time of the blaze.
Though the fire gutted the building, it didn’t spread to any nearby structures, officials said.
