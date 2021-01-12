Cobourg man arrested after drugs, firearms seized from home: police

A Cobourg man faces drug and firearm charges after police raided a home on Tuesday morning.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of an ongoing enhanced enforcement strategy targeting illegal drug activity, officers executed a search warrant at 351 John St. in Cobourg.
As a result of the investigation and search, police seized 22.8 grams of Cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, $1,290 in cash, a .22-calibre rifle and a replica handgun. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $6,700.
Terry Ryan Beaton, 35, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with:
- two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine and fentanyl
- possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
- possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
The accused was held in a custody for bail a hearing later Tuesday in Cobourg, police said.
