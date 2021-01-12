Cobourg man arrested after drugs, firearms seized from home: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cobourg man faces drug and firearm charges after police raided a home on Tuesday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of an ongoing enhanced enforcement strategy targeting illegal drug activity, officers executed a search warrant at 351 John St. in Cobourg.

As a result of the investigation and search, police seized 22.8 grams of Cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, $1,290 in cash, a .22-calibre rifle and a replica handgun. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $6,700.

Drugs worth $6,700 seized from a John St. home in Cobourg. Cobourg Police Service

Terry Ryan Beaton, 35, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with:

Story continues below advertisement

two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine and fentanyl

possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was held in a custody for bail a hearing later Tuesday in Cobourg, police said.

Advertisement