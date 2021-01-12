Menu

Crime

Cobourg man arrested after drugs, firearms seized from home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 9:34 am
Cobourg police seized drugs and firearms following the search of a residence.
Cobourg police seized drugs and firearms following the search of a residence.

A Cobourg man faces drug and firearm charges after police raided a home on Tuesday morning.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, as part of an ongoing enhanced enforcement strategy targeting illegal drug activity, officers executed a search warrant at 351 John St. in Cobourg.

Read more: 2 Cramahe Township residents charged with sexual assault, administering drug: Northumberland OPP

As a result of the investigation and search, police seized 22.8 grams of Cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, $1,290 in cash, a .22-calibre rifle and a replica handgun. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $6,700.

Drugs worth $6,700 seized from a John St. home in Cobourg.
Drugs worth $6,700 seized from a John St. home in Cobourg. Cobourg Police Service

Terry Ryan Beaton, 35, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with:

  • two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking — cocaine and fentanyl
  • possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
  • possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

The accused was held in a custody for bail a hearing later Tuesday in Cobourg, police said.

