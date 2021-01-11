Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

B.C. officials to provide update on COVID-19 as provincial death toll nears 1,000

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 5:27 pm
WATCH: B.C. officials provide an update on Monday, Jan. 11 COVID-19 response in the province at 3:00 p.m. PT.

Health officials in British Columbia will provide their latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic Monday afternoon, as the provincial death toll nears a grim milestone of 1,000.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will provide the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths confirmed over the weekend at a press conference starting at 3 p.m.

Coronavirus: St. Paul's outbreak, provincial mortality rates
Coronavirus: St. Paul’s outbreak, provincial mortality rates

Read more: B.C. adds 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 617 new cases

As of the most recent update on Friday, a total of 988 people have died in B.C. since the pandemic began. The province has seen a total of 56,632 cases to date — 6,118 of which are active.

More than 350 of those active cases are receiving care in hospital, with 75 patients in intensive care.

Henry on Thursday extended the province’s restrictions on social gatherings to Feb. 5, saying the curve of the outbreak is trending up again.

She warned that further restrictions could be imposed if case numbers continue to grow.

COVID-19 everywhere in B.C.
COVID-19 everywhere in B.C.
