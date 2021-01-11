Pedestrain dead after collision in Central Hamilton on the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton Police say they’re investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a car from Saturday.

The incident happened late afternoon at a crosswalk on Main Street East and Tisdale Avenue, according to investigators.

It’s believed an 80-year-old man crossed the intersection “without the right of way” and was struck by a Hyundai sedan that was travelling eastbound on Main Street.

The man was transported to hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old driver from Hamilton remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, say police.

Speed, impairment, and distraction have been ruled out as causes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.