Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrain dead after collision in Central Hamilton on the weekend

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 8:23 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton Police say they’re investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a car from Saturday.

The incident happened late afternoon at a crosswalk on Main Street East and Tisdale Avenue, according to investigators.

It’s believed an 80-year-old man crossed the intersection “without the right of way” and was struck by a Hyundai sedan that was travelling eastbound on Main Street.

Read more: Hamilton police board to host virtual town halls on community safety, accountability, reform

The man was transported to hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old driver from Hamilton remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, say police.

Trending Stories

Speed, impairment, and distraction have been ruled out as causes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.

Tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsmain street eastpedestrian hit in hamiltonfatal collision in hamiltonpedestrian fatal in hamiltontisdale avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers