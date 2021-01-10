Quebec reports 2,588 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 2,588 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 39 additional deaths connected to the novel coronavirus.

Of the new deaths, health authorities say 14 occurred in the last 24 hours, 23 happened between Jan. 3 and Jan. 8, and two occurred prior to Jan. 3.

This brings the death toll in the province to 8,686.

Officials say the number of hospitalizations decreased by 12 compared to Saturday, for a total of 1,380 — 203 of whom are in intensive care.

The new cases bring the cumulative number of COVID-19 infections in Quebec to 228,821 since the pandemic began. Public health says 195,663 people have recovered.

At least 35,114 tests were administered on Jan. 8 — the last date for which testing data is available. The number of tests that have been conducted in Quebec is now at 5,195,725.

The province administered 9,264 vaccines on Saturday, bringing the total number of people who have been inoculated in Quebec to 84,387.

The latest numbers come as the provincewide curfew intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 began on Saturday. It will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least the next four weeks — until Feb. 8.

The new rules apply to everyone except essential workers, people walking their dogs and those on a short list of other exceptions. Those caught violating the new measure could face fines of up to $6,000.

Quebec is the first province to impose a curfew on its residents.

