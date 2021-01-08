Menu

Crime

COVID-19 enforcement leads to meth bust for cops on Long Plain First Nation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 8, 2021 3:49 pm
Contraband seized by police.
Contraband seized by police. MFNPS

Two people from Portage la Prairie are facing drug and weapon charges after a Tuesday morning traffic stop on Long Plain First Nation.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said a vehicle was spotted going through a checkpoint with an occupant who wasn’t a resident, violating the community’s COVID-19 restrictions.

When police caught up with the vehicle, an orange Dodge Journey, the driver was handed a provincial ticket for the violation.

Police said they noticed a knife in the pocket of a backpack, as well as bear mace, and a search of the vehicle turned up meth, scales, packaging paraphernalia, pre-filled syringes and a large amount of cash.

Amber Bell, 27, is in custody facing charges of meth possession, possessing meth for the purposes of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Maurice Merrick, 28, was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a court order, and failure to comply with a release order.

