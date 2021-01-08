COVID-19 enforcement leads to meth bust for cops on Long Plain First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Portage la Prairie are facing drug and weapon charges after a Tuesday morning traffic stop on Long Plain First Nation.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) said a vehicle was spotted going through a checkpoint with an occupant who wasn’t a resident, violating the community’s COVID-19 restrictions.

When police caught up with the vehicle, an orange Dodge Journey, the driver was handed a provincial ticket for the violation.

Police said they noticed a knife in the pocket of a backpack, as well as bear mace, and a search of the vehicle turned up meth, scales, packaging paraphernalia, pre-filled syringes and a large amount of cash.

Amber Bell, 27, is in custody facing charges of meth possession, possessing meth for the purposes of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Maurice Merrick, 28, was charged with possessing a prohibited weapon, three counts of possessing a weapon contrary to a court order, and failure to comply with a release order.