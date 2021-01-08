COVID-19: 3rd death in three days in City of Kawartha Lakes; 12 new cases for HKPRDHU

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, the regional health unit has reported a COVID-19-related death in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported its 38th death overall (and 35th in the Kawarthas) since the pandemic was declared. Case details were not immediately available.

COVID-19-related deaths in the Kawarthas were also reported on Wednesday and Thursday. A death in Northumberland County was reported on Tuesday. While none of the deaths are related, those who have died have been high-risk contacts of a confirmed case, the health unit reports.

“I want to offer my deepest condolences to those families who have lost loved ones during this pandemic,” stated Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting Medical Officer of Health. “It is a very sad time for so many people.”

Data for Friday, Jan. 8. Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

The health unit also reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the Kawarthas and six new cases in Northumberland County Friday.

Of the health unit’s 627 cases since the pandemic was declared, 80 are currently active as of the Jan. 8 update issued around noon. There were also 11 more resolved cases reported.

The cases include 303 in the Kawarthas (42 active), 288 in Northumberland (33 active) and 36 in Haliburton County (four active).

Outbreaks remain active at Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (resident and a staff member tested positive) and at Christian Horizons group home (Jan. 1) in Cobourg — no details were available.

There have been 26 hospitalized cases due to COVID-19 since March 2020 — 17 in the Kawarthas, eight in Northumberland and one in Haliburton.

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported on Friday it is currently caring for four patients with COVID-19.

Gemmill is urging people to follow the public health recommendations: Stay home except for essential travel; do not socialize with people outside of your household, except by phone or computer; stay home if you are sick; wear a mask when you need to be out in public; maintain a physical distance of six feet from others; and wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.

“Our actions affect other people,” said Gemmill. “If you choose to get together with friends and you get the virus, you could just experience mild symptoms and recover. You could also spread the virus to someone else who is older and more vulnerable, and they may not be so lucky.”

Until everyone is vaccinated, Gemmill says following the public health measures is the only way to stop the spread of the virus. The province is currently rolling out the first phase of its vaccine distribution plan, vaccinating residents and staff in long-term care and retirement homes in areas of the province with the highest numbers of cases.

The health unit is working with area hospitals and health care partners to prepare for the next phase, which will see vaccine available in our local area, but that may not be until the spring, Gemmill said.

“Until we can get the vaccine into everyone’s arms, we need to remain vigilant and to continue to do our part to protect each other,” he said.

