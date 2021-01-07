Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 8 new cases, 15 resolved

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 5:19 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Peterborough Public Health reports seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Jan. 7. The Canadian Press file

Peterborough Public Health reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There were also 15 more resolved cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction, leaving 85 active cases, down from 92 on Wednesday.

Read more: Coronavirus: Most Ontario elementary students will continue online learning until Jan. 25

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 414 cases in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There have been 324 resolved cases of the 414 — approximately 78 per cent.

Peterborough Public Health data for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Peterborough Public Health data for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020. Peterborough Public Health

Three outbreaks remain: Community Living’s home on Romaine St. in Peterborough, an unidentified congregate living space in the city and a workplace in Otonabee-South Monaghan.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak in November claimed the lives of three residents at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Two other COVID-19 deaths were reported in April.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit reports 39,650 people have been tested for the virus — approximately 1 in 4 people in its jurisdiction.

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Thursday four patients with COVID-19 are on inpatient units.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario reports highest number of new cases, deaths since pandemic began' Coronavirus: Ontario reports highest number of new cases, deaths since pandemic began
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaPeterboroughPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID
Flyers
More weekly flyers