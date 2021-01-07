COVID-19: Peterborough area reports 8 new cases, 15 resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports eight new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There were also 15 more resolved cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction, leaving 85 active cases, down from 92 on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 414 cases in Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There have been 324 resolved cases of the 414 — approximately 78 per cent.

Peterborough Public Health data for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020. Peterborough Public Health

Three outbreaks remain: Community Living’s home on Romaine St. in Peterborough, an unidentified congregate living space in the city and a workplace in Otonabee-South Monaghan.

An outbreak in November claimed the lives of three residents at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough. Two other COVID-19 deaths were reported in April.

The health unit reports 39,650 people have been tested for the virus — approximately 1 in 4 people in its jurisdiction.

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports Thursday four patients with COVID-19 are on inpatient units.

