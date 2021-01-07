Menu

Fire

Ottawa firefighters rescue occupant from Overbrook basement fire

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 4:20 pm
Ottawa fire crews extinguished a blaze on Columbus Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Ottawa fire crews say they rescued one occupant from a blaze in the east end on Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services said they received a call from an alarm company at 2:14 p.m. about a fire alarm in a Columbus Avenue home between Lola Street and Edith Avenue in Overbrook.

Firefighters arriving on scene discovered smoke coming from a basement apartment and forced open a locked door, finding flames and one occupant inside, according to a release.

Crews carried the lone occupant outside and provided initial care before paramedics arrived.

A spokesperson with the Ottawa Paramedic Service said a man in his 50s was treated for smoke inhalation on site and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Firefighters declared the fire under control at 2:32 p.m.

Fire services said the damage to the home was contained to the single basement unit and an OFS investigator has been dispatched to investigate the origins of the fire.

