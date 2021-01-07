Ottawa firefighters rescue occupant from Overbrook basement fire

Ottawa fire crews say they rescued one occupant from a blaze in the east end on Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa Fire Services said they received a call from an alarm company at 2:14 p.m. about a fire alarm in a Columbus Avenue home between Lola Street and Edith Avenue in Overbrook.
Firefighters arriving on scene discovered smoke coming from a basement apartment and forced open a locked door, finding flames and one occupant inside, according to a release.
Crews carried the lone occupant outside and provided initial care before paramedics arrived.
A spokesperson with the Ottawa Paramedic Service said a man in his 50s was treated for smoke inhalation on site and transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Firefighters declared the fire under control at 2:32 p.m.
Fire services said the damage to the home was contained to the single basement unit and an OFS investigator has been dispatched to investigate the origins of the fire.
