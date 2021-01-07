Huntsville OPP continue search for missing 63-year-old man last seen in October

OPP say they’re continuing to search for a missing 63-year-old man who was last seen in the Huntsville area on Oct. 3.
Huntsville resident Anthony Versteegen is described as six feet tall and 180 pounds, with a slim build, green eyes, a grey goatee and grey shoulder-length hair.
Versteegen isn’t believed to be driving since he doesn’t have a vehicle.
Police say officers and family are concerned for Versteegen’s well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
