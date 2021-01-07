Murder charge laid after 2019 homicide in north Edmonton

Charges have been laid in an Edmonton homicide from 2019 in which a 29-year-old man died of multiple stab wounds.
Police were called to the area of 89 Street and 144 Avenue in the morning of July 8, 2019. They found a 29-year-old man outside a nearby townhouse complex. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
An autopsy later that week identified the man as Marcus Streete and his death was ruled a homicide.
On Thursday, Edmonton police announced Edwin Luberisse has been charged with second-degree murder in Streete’s death. The 35-year-old was arrested and charged on Monday.
According to the Edmonton Police Service website, there were 17 homicides in the city in 2019.
