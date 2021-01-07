Murder charge laid after 2019 homicide in north Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in an Edmonton homicide from 2019 in which a 29-year-old man died of multiple stab wounds.

Police were called to the area of 89 Street and 144 Avenue in the morning of July 8, 2019. They found a 29-year-old man outside a nearby townhouse complex. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

An autopsy later that week identified the man as Marcus Streete and his death was ruled a homicide.

Edmonton police investigate a serious assault in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street Monday, July 8, 2019. Charles Taylor, Global News

On Thursday, Edmonton police announced Edwin Luberisse has been charged with second-degree murder in Streete’s death. The 35-year-old was arrested and charged on Monday.

According to the Edmonton Police Service website, there were 17 homicides in the city in 2019.