Crime

Murder charge laid after 2019 homicide in north Edmonton

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 7, 2021 12:36 pm
Edmonton police investigate a serious assault in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street Monday, July 8, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate a serious assault in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street Monday, July 8, 2019.

Charges have been laid in an Edmonton homicide from 2019 in which a 29-year-old man died of multiple stab wounds.

Police were called to the area of 89 Street and 144 Avenue in the morning of July 8, 2019. They found a 29-year-old man outside a nearby townhouse complex. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Read more: Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in north Edmonton

An autopsy later that week identified the man as Marcus Streete and his death was ruled a homicide.

Edmonton police investigate a serious assault in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street Monday, July 8, 2019.
Edmonton police investigate a serious assault in the area of 144 Avenue and 89 Street Monday, July 8, 2019.

On Thursday, Edmonton police announced Edwin Luberisse has been charged with second-degree murder in Streete’s death. The 35-year-old was arrested and charged on Monday.

Read more: Man’s death following north Edmonton assault ruled homicide

 

According to the Edmonton Police Service website, there were 17 homicides in the city in 2019.

