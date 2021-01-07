Sgt. Darren Keuhl leaving Kingston police after over 3 decades

Send this page to someone via email

He’s helped to shape a number of units within the Kingston police. Now, Sgt. Darren Keuhl is calling it a career.

After over three decades this is his last week on the job. Keuhl has been serving the Limestone City community for 32 years and now it’s time for a new chapter of his life.

“Funny. I didn’t want to be a cop — it wasn’t my primary thing. Actually, I went to the Air Force for pilot selection and I was selected for a navigator slot.”

1:38 Two new faces appointed to Kingston’s Police Services Board Two new faces appointed to Kingston’s Police Services Board – Dec 3, 2020

But that didn’t work out and aviation’s loss was Kingston’s gain. Keuhl was hired in December of 1988. Looking back at it he says he was glad things happened the way they did.

Story continues below advertisement

Keuhl has had a hand in defining a number of units within the service, including tactical, K9 and traffic.

“That’s been a big job the last five years but I’m very proud of where it’s at, for sure. Obviously, K9, right — even my son says, ‘I want to be K9 handler.’ It’s timing — I wasn’t any better than anyone else that got selected, it was just right place, right time, right position in my career to be given that opportunity.”

1:44 Kingston Police host “Shop with a Cop” shopping spree despite pandemic Kingston Police host “Shop with a Cop” shopping spree despite pandemic – Nov 23, 2020

There’s no slowing Keuhl down. The next chapter of his life will keep him busy as a consultant. He’ll help train future police officers and firefighters and he’ll also run a local drone company.