Crime

Police investigate sexual assaults reported overnight in Kitchener, Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 11:57 am
Waterloo Regional Police announced they were investigating separate alleged sexual assaults in Kitchener and Waterloo late Wednesday night.
Waterloo Regional Police announced they were investigating separate alleged sexual assaults in Kitchener and Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Initially, police announced on Twitter they were investigating an incident at Queen Street and Charles Street East in downtown Kitchener.

Read more: 3 people stabbed at lunchtime in Waterloo in ‘targeted’ incident: police

A short time later, police issued a second tweet which said a second investigation was underway on Sunnydale Place in Waterloo.

Police did not provide much more info on Thursday morning.

Read more: Police release images of suspect in Monday morning Kitchener robbery

“We do not believe they are related,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News in an email. “Both investigations remain ongoing.”

