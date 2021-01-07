Police investigate sexual assaults reported overnight in Kitchener, Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police announced they were investigating separate alleged sexual assaults in Kitchener and Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Initially, police announced on Twitter they were investigating an incident at Queen Street and Charles Street East in downtown Kitchener.

A short time later, police issued a second tweet which said a second investigation was underway on Sunnydale Place in Waterloo.

Currently in area of Queen Street and Charles Street East in Kitchener investigating a sexual assault. More information to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/ySDKbogy04 — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 7, 2021

Police did not provide much more info on Thursday morning.

“We do not believe they are related,” Const. Ashley Dietrich told Global News in an email. “Both investigations remain ongoing.”

Officers currently on scene in area of Sunnydale Place in Waterloo for a sexual assault investigation. More details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/ymE0CmXgRb — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 7, 2021